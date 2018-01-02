1 EME Centre awarded

more-in

Indian Army’s 1EME Centre achieved the distinction of organising the ‘largest voluntary blood donation and awareness camp’ by collecting 2,795 blood units donated for Thalassemia, Leukaemia and other needy patients during the Army Day celebrations in 2017.

It also earned the distinction of ensuring the ‘largest physical fitness participation of Indian Army on the occasion of International Sports Day 2017’, where 2,305 persons had participated in the event, by carrying out rigorous physical fitness exercises of various types continuously for 30 minutes to promote Taekwondo martial arts, physical fitness and mental health.

At a ceremony last week, Commandant 1 EME Centre Brigadier Ajay Malik, Director, Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) Sonibala Devi, Col Sunil Uniyal, Kiran Uniyal and Deputy Director TSACS Nadeem Hussain and others were felicitated by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Christina Z. Chogthu, a press release said.