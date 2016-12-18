‘MP’ who didn’t go to Parliament

more-in

: A sexagenarian landed behind bars on Saturday after allegedly creating a fake Government of India Gazette notification. It said a person named Matta Raghuvamshi had been ‘nominated’ as a Rajya Sabha member under the Governor’s quota for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials arrested prime accused Maramraju Raghava Rao, 62.

‘Political connections’

But Matta Raghuvamshi, mentioned as ‘Rajya Sabha member’ in the false notification is still at large.

Raghuvamshi from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, who wanted to become a public representative somehow, fell into Rao’s trap as the latter promised him a nominated post using his ‘political connections’, investigators said.

Rao hails from Polkampalli village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Ranga Reddy district. He worked as a Village Revenue Assistant (the post of ‘Karanam’ which was banned by the government of unified Andhra Pradesh).

As he was familiar with revenue matters, land records and State politics, he used to impress people claiming that he was well connected.

Fake notification

Raghuvamshi happened to meet Rao during his visits to Hyderabad before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

“He was keen on getting a nominated political post and, noticing this, Rao threw the bait of nominated Rajya Sabha seat,” CID officials said.

As Raghuvamshi insisted on the nominated post after paying money to Rao, the latter created a fake Government of India Gazette notification letter, which mentioned Raghuvamshi’s nomination as Rajya Sabha member. He created more forged documents in the name of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, with names of some persons ‘nominated’ to MLC/MLA posts. “Soon you will get intimation from Raj Bhavan,” Rao reportedly told Raghuvamshi.

Seeks clarification

As the Raj Bhavan communication never came, Raghuvamshi wrote a letter to Raj Bhavan under the Right to Information Act, seeking an explanation why the order of his “Rajya Sabha nomination” was not issued.

He also attached copies of the fake Gazette notification along with the letter.

Raj Bhavan officials grew suspicious of the notification and complained to CID, which registered a cheating case.

Investigation confirmed that Rao was already facing some cheating cases in land deals.