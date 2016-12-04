‘Know and plan your district’ programmes for Collectors

more-in

As per a decision taken by the Chief Minister, a uniform action plan for all districts is not to be followed

The Collectors of 31 districts in Telangana will now have to take up ‘Know your district’ and `Plan your district’ programmes aimed at comprehensive development of districts by gathering information about their present status and drawing up plans.

The decision on the twin programmes was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting to review development in the districts after their reorganisation from October 10.

A release later said the `Know your district’ programme would include a whole gamut of information about number of families in each district and their socio-economic condition. Information about road network, railway lines, irrigation projects, banking system and agriculture in the districts would also be gathered.

The Collectors were also supposed to be equipped with information about enrolment and dropout rate in schools, afforestation programmes, power supply and availability of human resource. They should furnish the information to senior officials.

Armed with the information, the Collectors should finalise plans for development taking into account special situations in their districts, resources, strengths and weaknesses. The districts should be categorised into four on the basis of population and separate plans prepared for them.

Mr. Rao felt the need for an action plan to expand agriculture and promote horticulture. The government should play an active role. The government programmes should depend upon priorities of districts. A uniform action plan for all districts should not be followed. The Collectors would have gained enough understanding of their districts by now but they required guidance to study some more issues.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Chief Secretary K. Pradeep Chandra, Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S. Narasing Rao, among others.