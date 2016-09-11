Twin boys aged 12 years allegedly drowned while swimming in a canal in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Saturday.

The incident happened around 4.30 p.m. Within minutes of entering the canal, the brothers — Waaris and Faizal— and their 13-year-old friend, Danish, were swept away by a strong current.

Their screams were heard by locals, some of whom jumped into the water to save them. They were, however, unable to trace them. The police and rescue teams, meanwhile, arrived at the spot after which five divers fished out the victims.