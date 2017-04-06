Ticket aspirant robbed of gold chains at gunpoint

more-in

A 38-year-old was robbed of two gold chains and one rudraksh chain at gunpoint by four unidentified men on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Vikas Jain, who tried and failed to get a ticket from the BJP to contest the upcoming MCD polls from east Delhi’s ward no 14E of Laxmi Nagar.

‘Tried to resist’

The incident took place when Mr. Jain was on his way to a temple in Vivek Vihar with his friend Deepak Bansal. The duo, who were travelling on a scooty, were stopped by two men on a bike near Karkardooma metro station. They first asked them if they knew the way to Barapullah flyover and then pulled out a country-made pistol and threatened Mr. Jain. The pillion rider on the bike asked him to hand over all his belongings. “As soon as he asked me to part with all my belongings, I tried to hold on to his hand and disarm him but then two other men on another bike came and one of them pointed his gun at me,” Mr.Jain told The Hindu.

According to the victim, the man on the second bike also had a country-made pistol. “I asked him not to shoot and take all my belongings. They fled the scene as people started gathering but managed to take two of my gold chains and a rudraksh chain,” added Mr. Jain.

As people started following them, the four accused also opened fire twice. The police have registered a case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 397/34 (robbery with attempt to grievous hurt or death) based on the victim’s complaint.