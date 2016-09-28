Demanding a secure environment to prevent a repeat of Monday’s stabbing incident in a school, government school teachers held a protest in West Delhi's Nangloi.

Claiming that many students brought knives instead of books to class, they said there was little they could do. They also blamed the government for failing to ensure their safety.

“No protection has been offered to us by the Delhi government. After Monday’s brutal incident, now [Deputy CM] Manish Sisodia has to answer how the government will protect our lives. Only opinion of NGOs is considered when it comes to conducting events at government schools, our opinion does not matter,” said chemistry teacher Buphender Singh.

The teachers also expressed concern over the poor learning abilities of some students due to shortcomings in teaching standards and facilities.

Political science teacher Asha Negi said: “Class IX students cannot even write their name. We have to teach them from the basics. How can we give them pass marks when they submits empty answer sheet?”

She also lamented the absence of any right to exercise authority. “We don’t have the power to suspend students. None of the parents attend parent-teacher meeting.”

The teachers added that the Delhi government was only concerned about its vote bank, which allowed the quality of education to suffer.

“They are less concerned about the future of students. Some parents send their children to schools only for the mid-day meal and scholarships,” said Hindi teacher Anuradha.

The protest led to a traffic jam in west Delhi and parts of Ring Road as teachers blocked the road under Surajmal Stadium metro station.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)