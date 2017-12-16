Tender for stack parking in Old Delhi

more-in

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has floated a tender for the construction of five multi-level stack parking lots in the Walled City to decongest the area.

The tenders have been floated for construction of stack parking lots in Idgah Road, Jaat Dharamshala along Hanuman Setu, Pratap Nagar metro station, Salim Garh Fort, and near Jama Masjid metro station.

Minimum call

The minimum call for each of these tenders have been fixed between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore. A senior official of the north corporation said that these lots will have the capacity to accommodate around 400 vehicles — 42 cars in Idgah Road, 95 in Jaat Dharamshala, 100 in Pratap Nagar Metro Station, 100 in Salim Garh Fort, and 63 near the Jama Masjid.

“These parking lots will be a cheaper and quicker way to accommodate more parking space in the Walled City. This project is being launched on the directions of the Lieutenant-Governor as a means to decongest Old Delhi,” the official said.

Stack parking is a mechanised parking system where cars are parked in stacks, and operates much like a Ferris wheel. It requires less investment than multi-level parking lots and also takes less time to construct.

Deadline in 5 months

The civic body has given the companies five months to complete the project. The north corporation already has four multi-level stack parking lots in the city at Asaf Ali Road, Parade Road, Gandhi Maidan, and Church Road. These lots have a capacity of accommodating around 5,000 vehicles.

Other projects

Apart from these, the corporation is also undertaking parking projects in other parts of its jurisdiction. These include the creation of 10 multi-level stack parking spaces in various crowded areas.

The multi-level parking projects will be given out on a freehold-basis or will be developed under public private partnership (PPP) mode. The facilities will be developed in areas including Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Shastri Park and Gandhi Maidan in Old Delhi.