Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was on Sunday questioned in connection with the alleged tanker scam by the State Anti-Corruption Branch.

An ACB team visited Ms. Dikshit's residence and questioned her, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACB) Ombir Singh. He did not divulge the specifics of questioning but it is learnt that Ms. Dikshit reiterated her public statement about the decision being a joint one.

Mr. Singh added that the date of questioning was agreed upon by both sides. Ms. Dikshit, who has been projected as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, travels frequently to the poll bound state and she had earlier spoken to the ACB, fixing August 26 as the date of questioning.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had accused the ACB of shielding Sheila Dikshit in the Delhi Jal Board scam. The case was registered after government sent a report to ACB claiming that the scam is to the tune of Rs. 400 crores.