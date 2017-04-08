Talking about gender-based violence

more-in

In light of the rising number of crimes against women in the city, the Centre for Health and Social Justice (CHSJ) has started a campaign ‘Ek Saath’ to sensitise people about gender equality and gender-based violence.

The campaign, which is being organised in select Metro stations, involves male volunteers from Shivaji College of Delhi University approaching commuters and talking to them about various patriarchal norms.

Information stalls have been set up at Rajiv Chowk, Shahdara, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar ISBT, Uttam Nagar East, New Delhi, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk and Janakpuri West Metro stations.

“A lot of people have told us their stories about when they were dominated into doing something that they did not want to do. This goes for men as well as women,” said Santosh Kumar, a 20-year-old volunteer deployed at Anand Vihar ISBT Metro station. “However, as we talk to them we see a certain change coming in them. I feel that we will be able to bring about some change with proper time and effort,” he added.

The volunteers aren’t just spreading awareness, but have also managed to establish personal contact with those that are suffering through gender-based violence.

“This campaign is not about just talking to people. We are taking down people’s contact information and after a month we will be rolling out a few stories, which people can hear through their phone by calling on a toll-free number,” said Atul, an 18-year-old volunteer.

Four plays

The CHSJ will also be releasing a book called ‘Mann Ek Darpan’, which will comprise four plays dealing with gender-based violence, masculinity and the importance of reproductive health.

“It is very important to make sure that we give people a solution instead of just telling them the problem. Through these plays we will be establishing contact with them and will help them break out of the circle of stereotypes,” said Jagdish Lal, author of the book.

Onler Kom, Rahul Bose and Kamla Bhasin have come out in support of the campaign. “I urge every man to reach out to their life partner in ways that enrich you both,” said Mr. Kom, husband of ace boxer Mary Kom.

The national campaign has reached an estimated 12 lakh people in over 100 districts in 12 States. The campaign is led by three major networks: Forum to Engage Men, One Billion Rising and India Alliance for Gender Justice.