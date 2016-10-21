Three police personnel, including an SHO, have been suspended here for dereliction of duty.

They were suspended on Wednesday after Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura Mohit Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of various police stations and found the trio flouting rules.

“While Inspector Subhash Sharma (SHO of Farah police station) and SSI Jasveer Singh were found absent, constable Sarvesh was found without nameplate and cap,” said Mr. Gupta.

“The district police chief took extreme step since the concerning Inspector was neither bothered about the traffic congestion nor about encroachment,” an official release said.

“A departmental probe has been ordered against in-charge of Raipura Jat police outpost Manoj Kumar and Head Moharrir Dharm Pal as the checking of vehicles was not been conducted,” it further said.-PTI