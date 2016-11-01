A 21-year-old security guard of a private school here was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the daughter of one of his colleague, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl had gone to school where her father and the accused, Harimohan, work as security guards, SHO Mukesh Chaudhary said.

The accused met the girl and took her to an isolated area on the pretext of teaching her driving and allegedly tried to disrobe her following which she raised an alarm and the accused was overpowered by the locals who informed the police, he said.

Harimohan has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr. Chaudhary said. - PTISecurity guard held for molesting girl

