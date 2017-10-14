SC seeks reply of Pintos on bail plea

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Ryan group owners on a plea to cancel their anticipatory bail granted by Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the death of a 7-year-old student in a Gurugram school run by it.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also sought the response of the CBI which is investigating the death of Class II student, who was found dead with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8.

The Benchissued notice to the Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents,and posted the matter for further hearing on October 30. The plea filed by the father of the victim , sought cancellation of their interim bail granted by the High Court on October 7.