Ruckus outside Gurugram mall, police resort to lathicharge

A Customs Inspector posted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was arrested by the Gurugram Police outside Sahara Mall for allegedly creating a ruckus on New Year’s eve. The police also resorted to a lathicharge to control the mob in the wake of the ruckus.

The police said that Amit Rai tried to gain entry into Sahara Mall on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road along with his friends by impersonating an Excise Inspector.

Accused was drunk

“When the security staff at the mall asked for his ID, he slapped the guard and a scuffle ensued. He also slapped a police head constable. This led to a ruckus as there was a huge crowd also trying to gain entry. ID cards were being checked to prevent those below 25 years from entering the premises,” said Sub-Inspector Mool Chand, in-charge of police post at Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Mr. Chand added that the police resorted to lathicharge to control the mob.

“Mr. Rai was later arrested on charges of preventing a government official from discharge of his duty as he hit a policeman. He was produced before a court and later sent to judicial custody. His medical examination revealed that he was drunk at the time of the incident,” added Mr. Chand.

A case has been registered at Sector 29 police station.