Delhi

Ruckus outside Gurugram mall, police resort to lathicharge

more-in

Customs Inspector arrested for creating nuisance

A Customs Inspector posted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was arrested by the Gurugram Police outside Sahara Mall for allegedly creating a ruckus on New Year’s eve. The police also resorted to a lathicharge to control the mob in the wake of the ruckus.

The police said that Amit Rai tried to gain entry into Sahara Mall on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road along with his friends by impersonating an Excise Inspector.

Accused was drunk

“When the security staff at the mall asked for his ID, he slapped the guard and a scuffle ensued. He also slapped a police head constable. This led to a ruckus as there was a huge crowd also trying to gain entry. ID cards were being checked to prevent those below 25 years from entering the premises,” said Sub-Inspector Mool Chand, in-charge of police post at Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Mr. Chand added that the police resorted to lathicharge to control the mob.

“Mr. Rai was later arrested on charges of preventing a government official from discharge of his duty as he hit a policeman. He was produced before a court and later sent to judicial custody. His medical examination revealed that he was drunk at the time of the incident,” added Mr. Chand.

A case has been registered at Sector 29 police station.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2018 6:29:27 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ruckus-outside-gurugram-mall-police-resort-to-lathicharge/article22348668.ece

© The Hindu