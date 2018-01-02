Road rage: cabbie stabbed to death

more-in

In a case of drunken road rage, a 28-year-old Ola cab driver was stabbed to death in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday. The police said that one of the accused has been arrested and the others are absconding.

Nitesh Mehto, a native of Bihar and a resident of a JJ colony in Dwarka North, was on his way home with his four friends after celebrating New Year when two men in another car started speeding. “When the victim and his friends told them to drive properly, the accused stopped their vehicle and started arguing with them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh.

Call for help

During the argument, the two accused made a call to their friends in nearby Kakrola village to come over. “Sensing that the victim and his friends were more in number and they may be overpowered, the accused called their friends. Soon, three-four of them came to the spot,” said Mr. Singh, adding that the argument then turned into a fight. The victim was allegedly attacked with a knife by one of the attackers who’s currently absconding.

Mr. Mehto realised that he was bleeding profusely and he was taken to Tarak Hospital by his friends. “He was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Monday morning,” the officer said.

Case registered

Based on the victim’s friends’ statement, the police have registered a case and arrested one Deepak, a resident of Kakrola village. . “All other accused have been identified, but are absconding. Efforts are being made to nab them,” the DCP said.