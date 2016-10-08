The Railways will hold discussion with UIDAI for linking Aadhaar number with booking of concessional tickets to prevent misuse of subsidy facility by unscrupulous elements.

The Finance Ministry has asked various ministries including the Railways to identify areas where Aadhaar-based verification can be applied before doling out subsidies, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

With the successful linking of Aadhaar cards with LPG service and passport service, the government has now shifted its focus on railway ticketing and booking.

In Railways, people in various categories including senior citizens, patients, eminent artists and sportspersons are eligible for availing concessional fare facilities.

“We are exploring how to link the ticketing system with Aadhaar so that it can be verified before booking concessional tickets,” said the official.

He said railway is writing to Unique Identification Authority of India to know the details of Aadhaar-based system and how it can be linked with the passenger reservation system.

CRIS, Railways technolgy arm, will hold threadbare discussions with UIDAI to find out way forward for making it possible in the national transporter.

System slowdown

However, he said though the Aadhaar-based booking system will prevent touts using fake names and IDs and the concessions will be availed by the genuine persons, it will slowdown the system. - PTI