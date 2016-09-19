The Delhi government has ordered registration of diesel-run ambulances with engine capacity of 2000 cc in the Capital on payment of one per cent of the ex-showroom price of such vehicles as green cess.

The move comes after the Supreme Court had last month allowed registration of diesel ambulances with engine capacity of 2000 cc.

A senior government official said the buyer has to give one per cent of the cost of the vehicle as Environment Protection Charge to dealers who will have to deposit the amount with CPCB for pollution mitigation efforts. — PTI