It may have been active for just eight days, but the Public Works Department’s (PWD) experience with the PWD Swachh Delhi App last November successfully laid the foundation for what sources claim will soon emerge as a multifaceted platform to right infrastructural wrongs across the Capital at the touch of a button.

The app was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 16, 2015 and was functional between November 22 to November 30.

Over 4,600 metric tonnes of garbage and concrete waste was spotted through the app, which has geo-tagging facilities. As per the PWD, complaints are attended to within 10 to 30 minutes.

“The app was only functional for eight days, but was downloaded 60,000 times and over 43,000 complaints were lodged and addressed,” said a senior government official.

“Soon, a similar app will be launched to locate and address infrastructural issues on the PWD’s 1,260km-long network of roads, issues with road engineering, lighting and other aspects related to the PWD will be addressed within a limited time-frame,” the official said.