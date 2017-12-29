Police on guard for New Year celebrations

more-in

The Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements for the New Year celebrations across the city.

Extra motorcycle patrols will be carried out on city roads to keep a check on incidents of drunken brawl and road rage.

From December 31 night till January 1 morning, the police will hold ‘Integrated Checking’ where local police personnel, traffic police and a Police Control Room van will keep a check on street crimes.

These integrated special pickets will check stunts on motorcycles, speeding vehicles, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving at vulnerable locations.

The police said they would keep a vigilant eye outside restaurants, hotels, pubs, farmhouses and other public places where people are expected to gather to celebrate the New Year.

“We will be deploying extra police personnel including personnel from reserve force for the security purpose across the city on New Year’s eve. SWAT commandos, anti-terrorist squads, bomb detections and disposal teams along with dog squads will be put on standby mode to respond to any untoward incident,” said Madhur Verma, Delhi police public relation officer.

Police personnel have been instructed to keep an eye on trouble mongers and anti-social elements.

Traffic flow

“Delhi traffic police have made elaborate arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year’s eve. Special arrangements have been made for areas with high footfall like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas village and Rajouri Garden,” said Mr Verma.

He added that in case of drunken driving, the driver’s license will be suspended and the vehicle will be impounded.