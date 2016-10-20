Delhi Police have formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the abduction case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

The decision comes five days after he left the campus and amid growing anger among students over the investigators' failure to trace him and the alleged manner in which the administration has dealt with the issue.

The SIT will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II (South) Manishi Chnadra, an officer with an extensive work experience for the Special Cell. The composition is yet to be decided.

Additional DCP -I (South) Nupur Prasad said that teams have been sent to several locations but refused to disclose them. She denied that any CCTV footage has been recovered. She, however, said that an eyewitness had seen Najeeb leaving the campus in an auto rickshaw on October 15.

The estimated time of him leaving the campus is anywhere between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

On the alleged scuffle between Najeeb and a group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad students the night before Najeeb's disappearance the police said they would either need the boy himself to lodge a complaint or wait for the University's probe report.

Asked if any friend of fellow student has shared any instance of Najeeb receiving any threat since the Friday incident, cops said that such info has not been provided to them.