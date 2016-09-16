Delhi University photocopy shop allowed to resume business as court dismisses suits initiated by three international publishing giants.

In a verdict that may have a wide impact on copyright laws and the business of bulk photocopying, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed suits initiated by Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press and Taylor & Francis thereby allowing a photocopy shop in the Delhi Universityto prepare and sell copies of chapters from books published by them.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw lifted the ban on photocopy kiosk Rameshwari Photocopy Service near the Delhi School of Economics on the North Campus from making photocopies of study material from the books published by the three international publishing giants, who had claimed that photocopying their work is infringement of copyright and has reduced the sale of their books.