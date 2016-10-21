A Committee constituted by the Haryana government to examine the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission and decisions of the central government submitted its report to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday.

The Committee, comprising Chief Secretary D. S. Dhesi as Chairman and Additional Chief Secretaries Rajan Gupta and P Raghavendra Rao, Principal Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Special Secretary Ashima Brar as members, was constituted vide notifications dated August 8 and October 10, 2016.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu and Chief Secretary Dhesi presented the report of the Committee to the Chief Minister here, an official spokesman said. - PTI