No relief to accident victim

more-in

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has dismissed a petition by a road accident victim seeking a compensation of ₹3 lakh for suffering injuries in a mishap in Gurugram in 2013.

The Presiding Officer of the Tribunal at the Tis Hazari Courts, Vinay Singhal, dismissed the petition of accident victim Anurodh Singh on the ground that a Gurugram court had earlier acquitted the driver charged with driving in a rash and negligent manner.

The driver had hit the victim’s stationary car on the IFFCO Chowk flyover. The victim, who was on his way to office, had parked his car on one side of the flyover as he had fallen sick and started vomiting. His friends were also travelling in the car.

‘Hazard lights on’

According to the petition, the victim had switched on the hazard lights of the vehicle and also put one of his fellow travellers on guard behind the vehicle to caution motorists. Yet, the driver-cum-owner of the vehicle hit the stationary car in the rear, killing two persons and injuring the others, including the petitioner.

“The Magistrate at the Gurugram district court, after considering the evidence on record, had held that the driver was not guilty of driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, and accordingly had been pleased to acquit him who was accused in the FIR (of accident),’’ the Presiding Officer said in his judgment.

“The court hereby comes to the conclusion that the driver was not guilty of driving the offending vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and, accordingly, though the petitioner had suffered injuries, but same was not on account of any cause on the part of the driver,” Mr. Singhal said.