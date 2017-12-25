No Christmas at golf course

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the surrounding arrangements meant that no Christmas events will be held at Noida’s golf course on Monday. The management of the golf course said the celebrations have been cancelled due to security reasons.

Yogi likely to visit

The cancellation of celebrations has disappointed many of people who regularly attend the Christmas carnival held at the golf course. When contacted, an official of the Noida golf course said on the condition of anonymity that Mr. Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to visit the golf course. Considering the security reasons, the management decided to cancel the event.

The official said the golf course will be closed for members as well. “No member will be allowed to access the golf course on Monday. Only approved government officials, politicians and invitees will be allowed entry,” he added.

“No doubt, cancellation of the Christmas carnival has upset our annual affair but we are not going to let that spoil the day. We have decided to celebrate the day at another place in Noida with family and friends,” said Harshvardhan, a former government official.

‘Hard to take’

“The decision is hard to take. Thorough media reports we have come to know that Mr. Modi will arrive in the afternoon. Celebrations could be held in the evening as he won’t stay in Noida the whole day. There could be other places for political events. I am addicted to golf as well. I cannot consider a day without playing golf,” said a member of the golf course, requesting anonymity.