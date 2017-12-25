Narendra Modi launches Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line from Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief Mangu Singh take a ride on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on Monday. | Photo Credit: Courtesy: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations here.

Mr. Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief Mangu Singh during the ride.

Mr. Modi boarded the metro at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magenta Line, at 1.05 pm, and alighted at the Okhla Birds Sanctuary following a four-minute ride. Both stations fall in Noida, a suburban town in Uttar Pradesh bordering New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after launching the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta Line, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The other end of the line, for now, will be south Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir. However, by April, the entire corridor, stretching till Janakpuri West, is scheduled to be functional.

From the metro station, Mr. Modi proceeded to Sector 125 rally ground at Amity University where he will address a public rally.