: A 50-year-old milk trader allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by shooting himself in his car at a forested area of north-east Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar.

Ashok Bansal, who lived with his family at Bhajanpura, had left home around 7 a.m.

His body was found in his car with its engine running and doors locked at Madanpur Khadar jungle around 11 a.m., a police officer said.

The air conditioner and music system of the car were on and the body bore a gunshot injury on the head.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the car, but Bansal did not leave behind any suicide note, the officer added.

Police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide as the deceased was learnt to be burdened by heavy loans.

He is survived by his wife and two married sons. — PTI

The body was found in his car with its engine running and doors locked at Madanpur Khadar jungle around 11 a.m on Sunday