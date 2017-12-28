LS passes Bill to protect Delhi slums

more-in

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to protect slums and unauthorised colonies in the National Capital Region from punitive action till a framework for orderly arrangements are in place.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill gives immunity to slums and some unauthorised constructions till December 31, 2020.

‘Failure of governance’

The immunity under the existing Bill ends on December 31. Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said if the Bill is not passed, it will lead to “unprecedented chaos” in the Capital.

The legislation will give cover against punitive action on “as is where is basis” until December 2020, he said.

Mr. Puri also attacked the Sheila Dikshit government for not coming out with a proper policy on the matter and said “it was a failure of governance of a very high order”.

Mr. Puri said the legislation provides that no action will be taken by any local authority till December 31, 2017, with respect to encroachments or unauthorised developments as of January 1, 2006, unauthorised colonies, village abadi areas that existed on March 31, 2002, and where constructions took place till February 8, 2007.

The sealing exercise by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had created panic among the slum-dwellers and traders in part of the city, with the legislation expected to allay their apprehensions to a large extent.