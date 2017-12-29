Lajpat Nagar flyover to close for repair

more-in

The Lajpat Nagar flyover will be closed in two phases from Monday onwards for repair work on a nearly eight-inch gap that has developed on the stretch, raising safety concerns for hundreds of commuters.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is undertaking the maintenance work, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

In the first phase of the repair work, the carriageway from Ashram Chowk to Moolchand will remain closed from January 1 to January 14, 2018.

Similarly in the second phase, the other carriageway going from Moolchand to Ashram Chowk will remain closed from January 15 to January 28, 2018.

Congestion expected

The closing of the carriageway would affect traffic movement as officer-goers travelling from Noida to Gurgaon and South Delhi and vice versa will have to take another route.

Routes to take

“Due to the repair work adjoining roads will be affected as well. Hence to avoid congestion and delays, road users and motorists are advised to take Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Moolchand flyover, Lodhi Road, Bhishma Pitamah Marg or the Ring Road while travelling from south Delhi,” said Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Southern Range).

He said since one of the carriageways of the flyover will remain shut, travellers taking the flyover towards Ashram will take the adjoining road.

They should expect congestion on the adjoining roads, the officer added.

The PWD said there was no need to panic as such cavities do occur on flyovers as a result of natural contraction of girders during winter.