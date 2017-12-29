Labourer dies as ceiling caves in

more-in

A 28-year-old labourer died when the ceiling of an under-construction building in Prem Nagar collapsed on Thursday morning. He was removing the scaffoldings of the newly constructed ceiling when it caved in and he got trapped in the debris.

The deceased was identified as Ram Gopal alias Guddu, a resident of Janta Enclave in the same area. The incident happened at around 9.45 a.m. in a single storey under-construction building under Aman Vihar police station limits.

According to the police, Ram Gopal was removing the scaffoldings when the ceiling suddenly caved in on him. Two other workers had a narrow escape as they were working outside, the police added. Hearing a loud thud, followed by screams of Ram Gopal, the two labourers rushed to his rescue. Meanwhile, the police was informed who rushed to the spot and with the help of locals pulled out a critically injured Ram Gopal from the debris. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the supervisor and is questioning him.