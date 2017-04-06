L-G reviews state of city’s sports facilities

more-in

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure all necessary safety precautions are taken at its swimming pools and no mishap takes place. The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Mr. Baijal to review the working and status of projects of the Sports Wing of the DDA. He also asked the development authority to beef up security measures at its complexes.

Commissioner (Sports), DDA, made a presentation to the L-G regarding sports facilities related to archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, table tennis, football and golf among others being provided by the agency in different sports complexes.

Since the swimming season has begun, a senior official said that the L-G directed the DDA to ensure that its swimming pools had proper safety measures in place.

“The L-G expressed his concern about the security situation in the complexes. He instructed officials of the DDA to cross-check the identity of the members, especially walk-in members. He emphasised the need to quickly complete the process of issuing smart cards, establishing an online payment system,” said a senior official.

He added that the L-G also directed that since swimming season had started, safety precautions, including adequate number of lifesaving personnel must be ensured at all DDA swimming pools.

Proper water quality of the swimming pools should also be maintained. Concerned officers should make certain that no mishap occurs. He instructed to ensure the depth of swimming pools is as per norms of the government, the official further said.

The L-G also advised the DDA to ensure that maintenance and operation of DDA fitness centres was outsourced and said that the Sports Management Board should be revived to review the functioning of DDA sports complexes, preferably, every quarter wherein policy level matters could be deliberated.

“He was informed that among the major new projects, the construction of new sports complexes at Dwarka, Narela and Rohini would commence by April, July and September, 2017 respectively and that these projects would be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement,” the official added.