Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will address farmers, traders, labourers and those affected by demonetisation.

Both Chief Ministers will address farmers, traders, labourers and those affected by demonetisation.

Intensifying the attack on the demonetisation scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will hold a protest rally on Thursday at Azadpur Mandi.

“Public meeting against demonetisation at 11 AM at Azadpur Mandi tomorrow [Thursday]. People who are facing problems due to demonetisation reach there [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

“Feeling the pinch”

“Against demonetisation, Mamata Banerjee will also address Azadpur Mandi’s public meeting with me. All reach there [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal said in another tweet.

As The Hindu had reported, the Azadpur Mandi is feeling the pinch and food supply in the Capital is likely to be affected in the coming weeks.

Dependent on hard cash

According to Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board member Rajinder Sharma, most vendors are dependent on hard cash. With nearly 85 per cent of the circulation currency out, food supplies are expected to take a hit.

Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to hold a rally with farmers, traders and labourers comes a day after he urged President Pranab Mukher jee to direct the Centre to withdraw the demonetisation move, while demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the scrapping of the high-value currency notes. “The demonetisation scheme is one of the biggest scams in modern day India and is a betrayal of its people on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rally at Azadpur Mandi will discuss all of these issues and expose the Modi government,” read the official statement of AAP.