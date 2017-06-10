IPS officer father’s killing solved

more-in

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case where an IPS officer’s father was found murdered at his residence on May 11. The police have arrested Anuj Tyagi alias Dabbu, the brother of UP-cadre IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi, for killing his father. The police have also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Ishwar Tyagi (65) victim was allegedly shot dead by his son, who suffers from schizophrenia, the police said. Following the incident, Dabbu was absconding and the police were conducting raids to nab the deceased's fourth son, who is also accused of murder.

Ghaziabad superintendent of police Akash Tomar said the victim had five sons and the accused was the fourth. During questioning, Dabbu told the police that he was reeling under financial burden and was upset with his family as they did not offer him any monetary support.

Friend gets weapon

Dabbu’s friend Rajat Choudhary alias Jhonny then advised him to eliminate his father for his property. Jhonny and another friend Rahul Choudhary arranged a gun for Dabbu, with which he shot his father dead before fleeing. The police arrested Dabbu after being tipped off that he had used up all his money and was contacting his friends for help. The police have also recovered CCTV footage.