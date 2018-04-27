Industrialist jailed for power theft

more-in

The owner of an industrial unit in Yamuna Vihar has been sent to jail for power theft, the BSES said in a statement on Thursday.

A special court had on April 4 found Prem Prakash Sharma guilty of stealing 141.138 kW of power. It had sentenced him to two years’ in jail and slapped a penalty of ₹3.6 crore.

The BSES statement added that a Sainik Farms resident was also found guilty of power theft recently. Kanwaljeet Singh Khurana was found guilty of stealing 17.85 kW of electricity on April 3. He was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and penalised ₹5.5 lakh.

A BSES spokesperson said: “We urge consumers not to indulge in power theft. Consumers are also requested to help the discom in its crusade against power theft, which is a punishable crime under the Electricity Act, 2003. Power theft attracts huge penalty and a jail term of up to five years.”