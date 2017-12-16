Husband kills woman over squabbles

more-in

A woman in her 30s was allegedly killed by her husband and his family members in north-west Delhi’s Rani Bagh on December 3.

The police recovered her body from Mussoorie on Friday. Silky Arora was allegedly murdered by her husband Lalit Arora, a property dealer. According to the police, the motive behind the murder was regular fights between the couple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Aslam Khan said that Silky was killed by Lalit, his father, brother, sister-in-law and her brother on December 3 after which the five of them went to Mussoorie to dump the body in a valley. “The husband then came to Rani Bagh police station on December 11 to file a missing complaint,” said Ms. Khan.

When the police started investigating, Silky's parents raised suspicion over Lalit and his family.

Five arrested

“Acting on the lead, the family was picked up for questioning. During sustained interrogation, Lalit gave in and the five confessed to the crime," the DCP claimed.

The police said that Silky's body was recorded from Mussoorie with the help of the ITBP and local police.