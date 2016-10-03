Salman Khan has found an unlikely ally in firebrand BJP MP Yogi Adityanath, who too has said India’s fight is against terrorists and “not against art and culture”.

“Our fight is not against art and culture, it is against terrorism,” Adityanath had said here on Saturday replying to a query on the latest controversy surrounding the Bollywood actor.

Adityanath, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Peeth, voiced his views on the issue during an informal chat with reporters after the inauguration of a ‘Jan Suvidha Kendra’ at the railway station here.

After the Pakistani actors were given a 48-hour “deadline” by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to leave the country in the wake of the Uri terror attack, Khan had said they (Pakistani film stars working in India) were “artistes and not terrorists”, evoking sharp reactions from various quarters. - PTI