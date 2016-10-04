The new Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Amit Tanwar found himself embroiled in a controversy after posting and being tagged in Facebook photographs in which he is surrounded by men holding weapons.

The photographs, which were taken on Sunday, are from a memorial service held at the DUSU office for Pradeep Tanwar, the DUSU president’s brother. Screenshots of the photographs had already been circulated by the time they were taken off social media.

Although ABVP’s Amit Tanwar himself was not carrying a weapon, the photographs show him surrounded by men holding guns at his office table. They were uploaded by a Facebook user who goes by the name of Harish Tanwar with the DUSU Office, North Campus, tagged as the location.

Rivals react

Reacting to the post, Kawalpreet Kaur - who was the AISA candidate for the post of president in the DUSU elections - called it a brazen case of violation of DU’s rules and guidelines. “University rules makes it amply clear that carrying and using any weapons is violation of Delhi University rule book, ordinance XV. But, the president of DUSU shows sheer arrogance by not only inviting the troops carrying weapons inside the office of DUSU but also proudly posted pictures with them on his official Facebook,” said Ms. Kaur.

She also questioned the use of the DUSU office as a venue for memorial services.

“Display of guns by the ABVP only exposes the combination of muscle-money power they use to win elections, which is also used to instil fear among the students and teachers who challenge their authority,” she added.

The NSUI is now planning a protest against “ABVP’s Gunda Raj” outside the Arts Faculty on Tuesday.

