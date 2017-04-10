Elections to gender panel postponed

more-in

Elections to Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) may be put off till the next academic session.

Decision soon

They are usually conducted in April every year, but were postponed last year too considering the turbulent phase JNU was going through after the February 9 row. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said a decision with regard to the GSCASH polls would be taken at the next meeting of the students’ union meeting. However, this meeting is unlikely to be conducted this month as the academic session ends in a couple of weeks.

The current academic session has been busy for student representatives. It began with the news that the JNU Academic Council had adopted the UGC 2016 Gazette Notification.

Until three years ago, elections to GSCASH coincided with the JNUSU polls. However, to maintain the sanctity of the gender panel as a non-political body, it was decided that the elections would be conducted separately.