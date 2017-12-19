Duo nabbed within hours of snatching cell phones

more-in

Two persons were arrested within hours of snatching mobile phones in south Delhi’s East of Kailash on Monday morning.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Mohan Chander (35), a cook at a house in Defence Colony, and Sumit (19), said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal.

According to the police, the victims — a naval commander’s son and his cousin — were returning home around 1.30 a.m. after a party at the Varuna Naval Officers Mess here.

“The victims exited the cab near Sapna Park and took a shortcut to their house through the park. That is when they were robbed by the accused,” added Mr. Biswal.

The victims rushed out of the park and spotted Amar Colony police station’s Emergency Response Van (ERV).

One escapes

The officers managed to nab Mohan after a brief chase, even as Sumit managed to flee. He was arrested from his house on Monday morning following Mohan’s interrogation.

The accused told the police that they were drunk at the time of the incident. Both phones have been recovered, said Mr. Biswal.