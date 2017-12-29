Domestic help ‘abused’ by employer

more-in

A 22-year-old domestic worker was allegedly sexually harassed by her employer in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area. The victim alleged that she was threatened by the man’s daughter when she approached her for help.

According to the police, the victim had joined work at the businessman’s house on December 13. Though she was warned by neighbours that domestic workers don’t last at his house for long, the victim joined cause of dire need of money.

She alleged that the businessmen groped her from behind on one occasion when she was working in the kitchen but left when she raised an alarm. He did the same a few hours later. The woman went and complained to his daughter but was chased away. The woman alleged that she received threat calls from women who claimed to be the daughter’s friends.