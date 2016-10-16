Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him not to curtail the disability pension for armed forces personnel.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the introduction of the slab-based system will lead to soldiers becoming financially backward compared to IAS officials and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

“On 30 September 2016, when our army soldiers were returning after having conducted a successful surgical strike, the Defence Ministry issued a notification for heavy reduction in the disability pension for the Army. The Centre has recently taken steps that will have adverse affects on the morale of the Army,” the CM wrote.

“A soldier with five years of service gets around Rs.28,000 to Rs.29,000 per month. In case the soldier suffers 100 per cent disability he was entitled to get a pension of the same amount. But, as per the new notification, the pension will be reduced to Rs.12,000,” Mr Kejriwal wrote.

The CM also congratulated Mr. Modi and the Army for the successful surgical strikes across the LoC.