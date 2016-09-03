Students with their ID cards wait to cast their votes in the DUSU election at North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi. File Photo.

Elections at JNU and DU have been scheduled for September 9 so that the results do not influence each other

Black and white posters with over 2,000 words of text detailing a party’s stand, handmade posters, murals painted on walls and a night of presidential debates — the JNUSU election fever is palpable on campus.

Stark contrast

While students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sit around at dhabas and discuss candidates, party stands, and issues concerning not just the university but also ideology and politics at large, Delhi University’s North Campus is littered with pamphlets, supporters driving around in expensive SUVs, and reports of clashes between student leaders.

The student organisations contesting the elections on both campuses are the same.

Further, both the elections are scheduled for September 9 so that the results don’t influence each other.

However, there is a sea of difference in the approach taken when it comes to campaigning and using monetary resources — something that is hard to miss.

To vote or not?

For first year Delhi University student Shikha Sharma, the polls that will be held over a weekend are an excuse to go back home to Chandigarh.

“The polls are on a Friday, which is a holiday, and Monday is a holiday because of Bakrid. Initially, I thought of voting in the elections. But after seeing the ruckus on campus over the past few days, I have decided to use the time to go back home and be with my family,” she said.

On the other hand, Gayatri, an MA student at JNU, said that after the February 9 incident it was even more important for all students to come forward and exercise their democratic rights.

The result of the polls may have the power to change the character of the institution, she said.

Despite the different styles of campaigning, issues like the recent incident of rape at JNU — in which an AISA member was the accused — have the potential to become election issues on both campuses.

Campaign matters

For instance, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been raising the “sedition row” at JNU in their campaigns at DU.

Further, after JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar became a known face, student leaders are even more aware of the influence they wield in public discourse and are leaving no stone unturned to push their candidacy.