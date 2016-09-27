A 50-year-old government school teacher was allegedly stabbed by two students in Nangloi here on Monday evening.

The victim is critical and underwent surgery late in the evening. The accused, both minors and students of Class XII, are on the run.

According to the police, one of the students was rusticated recently and held the teacher responsible for his name being struck off the rolls.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. when Mukesh Kumar was coming out of a classroom where he was on invigilation duty. It is alleged that the boys entered the room and stabbed him at least thrice.

“All the examinees had left and Mr. Kumar had just stepped out of room no. 108 when the two boys arrived. They inflicted stab injuries on him and fled,” said a senior police officer.

Several students and fellow teachers were witness to the attack, added the officer.

“Investigations pointed out that one of the two boys was rusticated on September 12. The ground for rustication was his prolonged absence from school. We are probing if he had issued some warning as well,” said the officer.

C.P. Singh, president of the Teachers' Association who visited the victim at the hospital on Monday night, claimed that five boys were involved in the attack.