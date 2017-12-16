Delhi Police await Centre’s approval to beef up strength

more-in

The Delhi Police, one of the largest metropolitan police forces in the world, is currently awaiting clearance from Ministries to get an additional 12,518 posts sanctioned to augment its strength, in order to ensure safety of women, children and other vulnerable sections of society.

Even with the current strength of over 76,000, the ratio of population per policeman is “below the national average of other States”.

The above statement was made by the city police before the Delhi High Court, which is seized of a case initiated by it to augment the strength of the force.

Asked for 55,404 posts

The police had initially mooted creation of 55,404 additional posts. Out of this, currently 12,518 posts has been proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs but not yet cleared by the Ministry of Finance. If the proposal is cleared, it will create posts of 235 inspectors, 1,308 sub-inspectors, 1,539 assistant sub-inspectors, 3,534 head constables and 5,902 constables.

Taking note that the proposal has been shuttling back and forth between the Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry, the HC has directed that a final decision be made within six weeks.

The police have been facing criticism for rising crime, particularly against women. The Delhi Police’s official website shows that a total of 1,968 rape cases were registered as on November this year, a decrease from 1,992 rape cases for the same period in 2016.