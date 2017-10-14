DCW counsellor attacked

more-in

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday claimed that one of their counsellors was attacked at Tughlakabad while counselling a girl.

“The DCW counsellor was visiting a house in Tughlakabad after receiving a complaint on the women’s helpline number when she came face-to-face with one Vinod, who threatened to kill her,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said a first information report has been registered at Govindpuri police station against the accused.

‘Accused drunk’

“While the counsellor was conversing with the girl’s family, a drunk Vinod started abusing the counsellor and her driver. Despite the locals trying to keep the situation under control, Vinod got more agitated. He then brought a stick from his house and ran after the counsellor,” said the commission.

Women panel chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Our department works tirelessly to promote the safety of women and girls in the city. Even in the vicinity of danger, the DCW is ready to face any challenge to help the people in any way possible. And if anyone dares to obstruct this good work by intimidating members of the DCW, strict action will be taken against them promptly.”