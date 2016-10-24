: Two constables caught a robber who was fleeing after robbing a jeweller of 7 kg silver and was firing indiscriminately in the crowded Chandni Chowk area, the police said today.

Hariom Khandelwal, a jeweller in Chandni Chowk, was waiting for his son and nephew to bring the car from the parking area when three-bike borne men came and snatched the bag that contained 7 kg silver last night, said a senior police officer.

They also fired three rounds at him but he hid behind the car and managed to save himself, the officer said.

They started fleeing from the spot but on hearing the sound of bullets, head constable Kishan and constable Amit Kumar rushed to the spot and managed to catch one of the accused, police said.

“The accused has been identified as Sufian (28), who is a parole jumper and a resident of Muradabad," said DCP(North) Madhur Verma.

We have stepped up the deployment of armed police in market areas in the wake of festive season, the DCP added.

Police said that plain clothes policemen and in uniforms are deployed in the area to check such cases. — PTI