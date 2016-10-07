The Bhairon Temple here was witness to violence ahead of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit on Thursday after supporters of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress president Ashok Tanwar clashed.

Mr. Tanwar, who was injured in the clash, was not available for a comment.

Violence over poster

Mr. Hooda, too, tried to downplay the issue and said that the incident was a spontaneous occurrence as a group of supporters were upset after a poster carrying his image with that of Mr. Gandhi was torn.

The former Chief Minister said that he was a little away from the spot where the Congress workers attacked each other with lathis, bu the did add that they were pacified and the situation was brought under control.

“When Mr. Gandhi came, everyone welcomed him in unison. The party is united like a family and the success of today’s rally shows it,” Mr. Hooda told The Hindu .

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said the matter was not brought to its notice and that no complaint was filed.