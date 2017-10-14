Congress flags off ‘Save Metro Rath’

more-in

Accusing the BJP and the AAP of being hand in glove, the Delhi Congress on Friday flagged off its “Save Metro Rath” to protest against the hike in fares.

Second phase of protest

From Tuesday, Metro fares were increased by ₹5 to ₹10 by the DMRC on recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee appointed by the Centre. Though the AAP government has publicly opposed the hike, it has representatives in the committee and the Board of the DMRC.

Launching the second phase of the party’s ongoing protests against the hike, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the Centre and the Delhi government were “hand in glove in the Metro fare hike” and were now trying to “fool people”.

The “rath” travelled to different metro stations on Friday to spread the party’s message against the hike in fares. The party will continue its campaign over the weekend with painting competitions at 50 places on the theme “save Metro”.

The paintings will then be displayed outside metro stations by party workers. From October 16-18, the party will collect signatures from commuters outside stations.

Mr. Maken said when the Congress was in power at the Centre for 10 years, the Metro fares were hiked only two times. On the other hand, he said, with the BJP and AAP governments there had been two hikes in one year, referring to the increase in fares in May.