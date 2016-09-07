The next Census may bring some good news for Noida if the improvement in the sex ratio at birth seen in the past year continues till 2021, the district administration here is hoping.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, from September 2015 till July 2016, the sex ratio at birth, which is the number of female babies born per 1,000 male babies, saw an increase.

As per the National Heath Mission, Uttar Pradesh, the sex ratio at birth from April to September 2015 was 845 girls per 1,000 boys. From April to July 2016, the ratio went up to 884 girls per 1,000 boys.

District Magistrate N.P. Singh said on Tuesday that awareness programmes and strict action against illegal diagnostic centres that aided sex determination had helped in improving the sex ratio at birth.

“We cracked down on unauthorised ultrasound centres and reached out to communities to spread awareness about the need for improving the sex ratio,” said Mr. Singh.

Ultrasound centres

In February 2015, the district had 198 registered ultrasound centres.

From February 2015 till September 2016, the administration conducted a total of 170 inspections at ultrasound centres, which led to the closure of many illegal ones.

As of now, the district is left with 159 registered ultrasound centres.

On June 15, there were surprise inspections and raids at ultrasound centres and pathology labs in Noida. One such ultrasound centre in Sector-22 was sealed and a notice was issued to the owner. At a pathology lab at Shyam Nagar in Greater Noida, a portable machine was being used for ultrasound. It was sealed and an FIR lodged at the Dankaur police station.

Meanwhile, the district authorities said they carried out sensitisation programmes for radiologists and gynaecologists. Regular awareness drives were also held for ASHA and anganwadi workers.

While the improvement of sex ratio at birth is good news, the district still lags behind the State and national levels of child sex ratio, which is the number of girls per 1,000 boys aged between zero to six years.

As per the 2011 Census, the child sex ratio in Gautam Budh Nagar district was 843, while Uttar Pradesh recorded a child sex ratio of 902.

The sex ratio at birth coupled with the mortality rate decides the sex ratio of the entire population. As of 2011, the district’s sex ratio was 851, much lower than the national sex ratio of 940.

Mr. Singh said he hoped with the increasing sex ratio at birth in the next few years the number would go up to 920.