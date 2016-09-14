In the wake of a sudden spurt in chikungunya and dengue cases, the Delhi government has ordered municipal corporations to inspect all construction sites for breeding of mosquitoes within two days, and cancelled leaves of doctors and paramedical staff of its hospitals and dispensaries.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who today reviewed the steps taken for prevention of vector-borne diseases and preparedness for treating people affected by it, expressed disappointment over fogging drives carried out by the BJP-controlled civic bodies and directed them to do it effectively across the city.

Five more deaths from chikungunya complications were reported today at a private hospital in the capital, taking to 10 the number of fatalities due to chikungunya in Delhi which is grappling with a severe health crisis.

In the review meeting, Chief Secretary K K Sharma, commissioners from all three civic bodies and senior officers of Health Department were present.

“The government has asked all civic bodies in Delhi to check all construction sites and challan the owners of those sites causing breeding of mosquito.

“Besides, we have also cancelled leaves of all doctors and nurses working at Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries so that patients don’t face any problem,” Jain told reporters here.

He said that the government has ordered its hospitals not to refuse to admit any patient with suspected dengue and chikungunya. There is no dearth of beds in Delhi government’s hospital, he added.

“At Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of hospitals and dispensaries, about 2 lakh patients are being treated every day. The figure before the season of dengue and chikungunya was one lakh.

“At government hospitals, about 2,000 beds are lying vacant. The situation at our hospitals is better,” the Health Minister said.

He said that the test for chikungunya are being done at government hospitals at free of cost.

All five deaths due to chikungunya reported today have taken place at Apollo Hospital and most of the victims were aged 80 or above.

“We have had five deaths in the past three weeks of patients with chikungunya fever, most of whom were elderly.

80-year-old Mahendra Singh from Ghaziabad died of chikungunya complications yesterday afternoon,” hospital authorities said.

Chikungunya is taking its toll in the national capital where the number of cases have climbed to over 1,000 this season and fever clinics are getting swamped with rush of patients.