: The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet in the murder case of a 21-year-old schoolteacher in north Delhi’s Burari last month.

The woman, Karuna, had been stabbed 30 times by her alleged stalker-cum-jilted lover Surender Singh in full public view. In the 30-page charge sheet that was filed earlier this month, the police have listed the CCTV footage of the murder and a pair of broken scissors as evidence, and have cited Karuna’s cousin Neha and four others as eyewitnesses.

The police have submitted that the accused had brought the weapon from his home. Surender’s voice sample taken from a PCR call he had made to inform the police about the murder has also been listed as evidence.Investigators said they had a watertight case against Surender, and were likely to seek maximum punishment for him.

The murder, which took place on September 20, had been caught on a CCTV camera. The footage showed Surender repeatedly attacking the woman with some sharp object till she collapsed.

In between the assault, the killer had the time to move his motorcycle from one spot to another, make a PCR call and check whether the woman had died or not.