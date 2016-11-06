Senior officials of health and environment departments to attend

An emergency Cabinet meeting has been called at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday afternoon over the poor air quality in the national capital.

The meeting is likely to be attended by all the Ministers and the senior officials of the health and the environment department.

Heavy smog reduced visibility to 200 meters early on Sunday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius.

“Visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 200 meters, caused by the heavy fog and the smoke. This situation is going to deteriorate if not controlled,” said a Met department official.